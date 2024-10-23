Some Iconic Florida Fishing Piers Gone After Hurricanes



The Rod & Reel Pier, a landmark fishing pier and restaurant on Anna Maria Island, Florida, was destroyed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

Hurricane Helene: Damaged the pier walkway but left the restaurant building standing

Hurricane Milton: Destroyed the remaining pier and restaurant building, scattering the debris into the yards of nearby homes

Aftermath: Only the sign, locked gate, and some pilings and deck supports remain

Owner’s plans: The owner, Oliver “Oli” Lemke, hopes to rebuild the pier and restaurant

The Rod & Reel Pier was established in 1947 and was known for its “little bit of old Florida” charm.

Another fishing pier gone just south of The Rod And Reel Pier on the gulf coast of Florida