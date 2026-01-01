Apalachicola Bay Reopens to Oyster Harvest for First Time Since 2020

Apalachicola Bay will reopen to recreational and commercial oyster harvesting from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, marking the first harvest season since the bay closed in 2020. The reopening follows years of restoration work and more than $38 million invested to rebuild oyster reefs and support a sustainable fishery.

Approved commercial endorsement holders will share roughly 4,700 bags, while recreational permit holders may harvest one bag for the season. FWC approved a new oyster management plan in November 2025, with future seasons based on oyster abundance. The next season is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2026 – Feb. 28, 2027.