Approaching Summer

By: Dave Stephens

June is the gateway for summer on Charlotte Harbor. This time of year, the harbor is without a doubt the most productive for anglers. We are fortunate enough that we still have some pelagic fish in the harbor. Around the large schools of herring and glass minnows, you will still see good numbers of spanish mackerel, and if you’re lucky enough you may also catch a cobia. However, there are two fish that people look forward to catching the most this time of year. The top being the King, yes, it’s tarpon time! This is the time of year large schools of tarpon begin to move into the harbor. As post spawn fish return from offshore they move into the harbor looking to put some weight back on. The key to locating these fish is getting an early start. Calm waters will give away tarpon rolling on the surface. Baits such as herring or a large white bait will normally get their attention. Number 2 on the list, well that would be snook. This is also the time of year when large schools of spawning snook can be located in areas that have bars with a mixture of sand and grass. Also, the beaches are great places to locate schools of snook. For the most part these schools will be mostly male fish, but the numbers will be very good. If you’re lucky enough you may just get a large female snook to eat your bait! For the anglers out there that want to take a few fish home for dinner, the mangrove snapper bite has been really picking up. Look for these fish around deeper mangrove points. If the water is clear, remember to downsize your gear. Until next time, get out and enjoy our beautiful fishery.