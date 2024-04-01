April Fly Fishing Report

By David Hulsey

April in the mountains is about as good as it gets for the fly fisher. Almost every trout stream has some decent hatches coming off and good water temperatures that get the fish moving a little bit. Trout are looking up, too, scanning the surface for floating insects. This is the beginning of dependable dry fly action on our rivers and creeks. Getting to put away the six weight you use for nymphing double tungsten beaded bugs and indicators is like a breath of fresh spring air.

Stocking of trout on our delayed harvest streams continues and several of the hatchery supported waters receive the first stocking of the new year. In other word’s everything is fishing good right now, barring a deluge from a thunderstorm or some other event. There’s a lot of folks fishing right now but getting off the road can help you find some trout that haven’t been subjected to throngs of fishers.

The Blue Ridge Mountains in April are alive with wildflowers and fresh new leaf growth, making it one of the most diverse and beautiful places in the world. Dry fly patterns that work well during this time include March Brown, Quill Gordon, Elk Hair Caddis and stimulators. It’s a little ahead of the summer terrestrial fishing so matching the hatch may be more important than usual in the south simply because the trout have a lot to choose from. Trout spey in the spring can be awesome with all the aquatic insects moving through the water column to hatch. Matching the emerging bugs with soft hackles or flymphs is deadly at this time of year. Swinging flies perfectly matches the ascent of the insect and is very familiar to the trout drawing confident takes.

April is also the time that fishing on our mountain lakes gets rolling with bass and bream moving into shallower water to spawn. Some great top water action can be had almost all day long before the hot summer temps kick in. On sunny days dropping a small Wooly Bugger or R.L.D. off the back of your popper can keep you busy unhooking fish. If the morning air temperatures are still cold a Clouser or Game Changer may be ideal for the early bite. Being flexible on flies and technique will go a long way catching largemouth and spotted bass.

Now is the time to book your summer class or guide trip with us!

