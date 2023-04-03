Saturday April 15 – Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Saturday Series

Saturday April 15 – Safe light until 2pm. Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Saturday Series, every Tuesday evening plus 1 Saturday per month until the Classic in August. Cost is, to register team, $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. There is also a $20 side-pot for big bag. Saturday events (1 per month) are safe-light till 2pm. Launch ramp at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 east of Sanford at St. Johns River Bridge. For questions or more info contact Jim “Squirt”Chaudoin at 407-432-2822 or Phil Wolf from Coastal Angler Magazine at 407-790-9515.