Art Weston Sets New World Record for Alligator Gar

On April 7, 2024, Art Weston, fishing with Captain Kirk Kirkland at Sam Rayburn Lake, landed an impressive 85.28-kilogram (188-pound) alligator gar. This catch set the IGFA Men’s 2-kg (4 lb) Line Class World Record for the species. After recording the weight on his certified scale, Art safely released the fish. This record-breaking gar surpassed the previous record by over 60 pounds!
Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.