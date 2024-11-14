Art Weston’s Potential World Record Muskellunge

Art Weston recently caught a massive 54.33 inch muskellunge, potentially setting the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. On October 29, 2024, while fishing on Mille Lacs in Garrison, Minnesota, this enormous muskie struck his lure. After measuring its length on his official IGFA device, Art safely released the fish. The record is currently pending and under review.
