Arthur “Art” Weston Earns Prestigious IGFA Master Angler Award


The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) has announced that legendary angler Arthur “Art” Weston has become the third recipient of the organization’s prestigious Master Angler Award, one of the highest honors in recreational fishing.

The award is part of the newly launched IGFA Master Angler Program, which recognizes anglers who have achieved extraordinary success across multiple IGFA record and achievement categories throughout their lifetime. To qualify for the Master Angler Award, anglers must reach Gold Tier status in at least five of the program’s seven categories—a feat accomplished by only a select few anglers worldwide.

Weston is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished freshwater anglers of his generation, known for pursuing giant fish around the globe and setting numerous IGFA world records. His remarkable achievements span multiple species and continents, showcasing a level of dedication and versatility that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Master Angler Program.

The IGFA created the Master Angler Program in 2026 to recognize anglers whose lifetime accomplishments extend beyond a single record or catch. The program evaluates achievements across world records, slams, and trophy fish clubs, providing a comprehensive measure of angling excellence.

By joining the exclusive ranks of Master Angler Award recipients, Weston further cements his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats and an inspiration to anglers around the world.

The IGFA is proud to recognize Art Weston as the third recipient of the IGFA Master Angler Award, following Dr. Martin “Marty” Arostegui and Roberta G. Arostegui. A dedicated light tackle angler, Art has set 93 IGFA World Records since 2012. His All-Tackle World Record alligator gar, a 128.37-kilogram (283-pound) fish landed on 6-pound test, stands among the most memorable light tackle catches in IGFA history. Over his career, he has set 13 All-Tackle World Records, 16 All-Tackle Length World Records, 55 Line Class World Records, nine Tippet Class World Records, and has completed nine IGFA Trophy Fish Clubs. As as result, he has achieved Gold Tier status across the All-Tackle World Record, Line Class World Record, Tippet Class World Record, All-Tackle Length World Record, and Trophy Fish Club categories. The IGFA Master Angler Award is the highest distinction within the IGFA Master Angler Program, reserved for anglers who reach Gold Tier status in five or more of the program’s seven categories. Congratulations to Art on this remarkable accomplishment!

For more information on the IGFA Master Angler Program and its recipients, visit the IGFA website.

 

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