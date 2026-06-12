Arthur “Art” Weston Earns Prestigious IGFA Master Angler Award



The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) has announced that legendary angler Arthur “Art” Weston has become the third recipient of the organization’s prestigious Master Angler Award, one of the highest honors in recreational fishing.

The award is part of the newly launched IGFA Master Angler Program, which recognizes anglers who have achieved extraordinary success across multiple IGFA record and achievement categories throughout their lifetime. To qualify for the Master Angler Award, anglers must reach Gold Tier status in at least five of the program’s seven categories—a feat accomplished by only a select few anglers worldwide.

Weston is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished freshwater anglers of his generation, known for pursuing giant fish around the globe and setting numerous IGFA world records. His remarkable achievements span multiple species and continents, showcasing a level of dedication and versatility that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Master Angler Program.

The IGFA created the Master Angler Program in 2026 to recognize anglers whose lifetime accomplishments extend beyond a single record or catch. The program evaluates achievements across world records, slams, and trophy fish clubs, providing a comprehensive measure of angling excellence.

By joining the exclusive ranks of Master Angler Award recipients, Weston further cements his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats and an inspiration to anglers around the world.

For more information on the IGFA Master Angler Program and its recipients, visit the IGFA website.