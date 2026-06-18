At 79, Rick Clunn Remains Bass Fishing’s Timeless Legend

Video courtesy Don Norton / The Angler Magazine Lake Istokpoga & Lake Okeechobee Edition

By TAM Staff. Photos courtesy Rick Clunn on Facebook: @RickClunnBassMaster4

Few names in professional bass fishing command the respect and admiration of Rick Clunn. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Clunn has become one of the most influential anglers in the history of the sport, setting records, winning championships, and inspiring generations of tournament fishermen.

Born in Missouri in 1946, Clunn developed a passion for fishing at an early age. What began as a love for the outdoors eventually evolved into one of the most remarkable careers in professional angling. Throughout his journey, Clunn became known not only for his tournament success but also for his unique philosophy of fishing, emphasizing intuition, observation, and a deep connection with nature.

Clunn burst onto the national stage when he won his first Bassmaster Classic in 1976 on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville. He followed that victory with another Classic title in 1977, becoming the first angler to win back-to-back Bassmaster Classics. Those victories established him as one of the sport’s rising stars and marked the beginning of a legendary run.

His dominance continued throughout the 1980s. In 1984, Clunn delivered one of the most impressive performances in Bassmaster Classic history, winning by a massive margin and setting tournament records that stood for years. He captured his fourth Bassmaster Classic title in 1990, a dramatic comeback victory that cemented his reputation as one of the sport’s greatest competitors. To this day, Clunn remains tied for the most Bassmaster Classic victories ever, with four championships.

Beyond the Classic, Clunn’s résumé is filled with accomplishments. He won the Bassmaster Angler of the Year title in 1988 and claimed numerous tournament victories across both B.A.S.S. and FLW competition. Throughout his career, he qualified for 32 Bassmaster Classics and set a record by qualifying for 28 consecutive championships, a testament to his consistency and longevity.

What separates Clunn from many other tournament anglers is his approach to fishing. While many competitors rely heavily on technology and data, Clunn has long advocated trusting instinct and understanding fish behavior. His philosophy has influenced countless professional anglers and helped shape modern tournament strategy. Many Elite Series competitors have cited Clunn as the angler they admire most.

Even as he entered his seventies, Clunn continued to make history. In 2016, he became the oldest angler ever to win a Bassmaster Elite Series event. He broke his own record in 2019 at age 72, proving that experience, patience, and knowledge can still triumph at the highest levels of competition.

Clunn’s impact extends far beyond tournament results. He was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2001 and has received numerous honors recognizing his contributions to the sport. In 2024, he was awarded the Ray Murski Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary influence on professional fishing and a career that has spanned six decades.

Today, Rick Clunn is widely regarded as one of the greatest bass anglers of all time. His achievements on the water are legendary, but his lasting legacy may be the wisdom and inspiration he has shared with anglers around the world. Through innovation, perseverance, and an unwavering passion for fishing, Clunn has helped define what it means to be a professional bass fisherman.

For many in the fishing community, Rick Clunn is more than a champion—he is the standard by which greatness is measured.