Attention North Carolina Anglers: Key Changes to Fishing Laws and Mandatory Harvest Reporting

North Carolina fishing regulations have important updates concerning mandatory reporting for several key species and the seasonal limits for flounder. Here is what recreational and commercial fishermen need to know:





Mandatory Harvest Reporting

Effective December 1, 2025, recreational and commercial fishermen who fish recreationally will be required to report all harvested (kept) catches of the following species to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF):

Red Drum

Southern Flounder

Spotted Seatrout (speckled trout)

Striped Bass

Weakfish (gray trout)

Harvests must be reported once fishing is completed for the trip. Reporting can be done through an online webform, a smartphone app (iPhone app available, Android under development), or a paper report card issued by the DMF. Released fish do not need to be reported. This requirement applies to Coastal Fishing Waters, Joint Fishing Waters, and adjacent Inland Fishing Waters.



Flounder Season

The 2025 recreational flounder season for Coastal and Joint waters has been set as a two-week period:

Season Dates: September 1 to September 14.

September 1 to September 14. Creel Limit: One fish per person, per day.

One fish per person, per day. Size Limit: A minimum size of 15 inches total length.

This short season length is a result of management plans designed to keep the harvest within the recreational quota to prevent overfishing.



Other Changes

Bluefish : The recreational creel limit in private (non for-hire) recreational fisheries is 3 fish per person per day. Anglers on for-hire vessels can possess up to 5 bluefish per person per day.

: The recreational creel limit in private (non for-hire) recreational fisheries is 3 fish per person per day. Anglers on for-hire vessels can possess up to 5 bluefish per person per day. Mullet : The daily creel limit for striped and white mullet combined is 100 fish per person, with a vessel limit of 400 fish.

: The daily creel limit for striped and white mullet combined is 100 fish per person, with a vessel limit of 400 fish. Stone Crabs and Spiny Lobster : New rules prohibit the use of devices that can puncture or crush stone crabs (like spears or gigs) and the possession of egg-bearing spiny lobsters.

: New rules prohibit the use of devices that can puncture or crush stone crabs (like spears or gigs) and the possession of egg-bearing spiny lobsters. Inland Waters: The age of a youth is standardized to under the age of 16 for all inland fishing rules.

For the most up-to-date and complete regulations, it is recommended to consult the official N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission websites and proclamations.