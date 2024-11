The crew aboard ‘Release’ in Cooktown, Australia landed a massive 1,039-pound black marlin, making it one of the largest fish caught worldwide this year.

Cooktown, Queensland, is celebrated for its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, offering sport fishermen the opportunity to catch a variety of species. This time of year, it’s known for producing some of the largest black marlins, as the crew of ‘Release’ experienced last week.