Avoid These Wade Fishing Mistakes (So You Can Catch More Fish & Stay Out of Trouble!) By Joe Simonds and Wader Dave | Salt Strong Alliance

If there’s one thing Wader Dave knows, it’s how to stay safe (and catch big fish) while wade fishing. A longtime Salt Strong Insider favorite, Dave has guided hundreds of anglers on foot—and along the way, he’s seen a lot of preventable mistakes. In our latest conversation, we unpacked the most common beginner blunders and the smart moves that keep you fishing longer, safer, and more successfully.

1. Don’t Wade Alone (If You Can Help It)

It’s easy to romanticize a solo wade under sunrise skies—but if you’re in unfamiliar or remote waters, going it alone can be risky. Hidden drop-offs, soft mud, oyster beds, or encounters with stingrays and sharks are real concerns. If you must go solo, at least let someone know your “wade plan,” just like you’d file a float plan. Include where you’re fishing, when you expect to return, and when they should start worrying.

2. Your Phone Is a Lifeline

Keep your smartphone with you in a waterproof pouch. It’s not just for pictures—GPS helps you orient to cuts, mangrove tunnels, and tidal drains, and if things go south, you can call for help. Bonus: Use mapping tools like Salt Strong’s Smart Fishing Spots to find new access points and mark honey holes.

3. First Aid: Cuts, Hooks, and Infections—Oh My!

You’re walking through oyster beds and muddy, bacteria-laden waters. Keep a first-aid kit in your car and know how to clean cuts properly. And for heaven’s sake—learn how to remove a hook! It’s a rite of passage for every angler, and YouTube is your friend.

4. Ditch the Treble Hooks

Single hooks save fish and fingers. Trebles are notorious for finding ears, cheeks, and hands—especially when you’re landing a topwater thrashing trout. Switch out for single in-line hooks and save yourself the ER trip.

5. Yes, You Should Wear a PFD

Especially if you don’t swim well, fish alone, or wade deep. A slim manual inflatable PFD won’t get in your way and could save your life. Just don’t wear an automatic one unless you like surprises—those can self-deploy just from being in the water.

6. Avoid the “Out Too Far” Trap

It’s not a one-way hike! Many anglers overextend when chasing a bite and forget they have to trek back. Add a rising tide or pop-up thunderstorm, and that “one more cast” spot can turn dangerous fast.

7. Respect the Weather and Tides

Thunderstorms in Florida roll in fast. Lightning is no joke—and yes, Dave has been struck before (ask him, he’ll tell you). If the sky’s getting sketchy, get off the water. Also, understand tide cycles. Wade out at low tide, and you could find yourself swimming back if you misjudge the return window.

8. Hydration & Layers Matter

Bring water—frozen bottles in your bag work great. In the winter, wear waders when water temps drop below 70°F. Cold joints, hypothermia, and infection are real risks. In warmer months, long sleeves and lightweight pants protect against UV rays, jellyfish stings, oyster scrapes, and bacteria.

9. Wear the Right Gear

Polarized sunglasses don’t just help you see fish—they’re safety goggles. A lure to the face is no joke. Long pants, sun buffs, gloves, and a wading belt (especially with waders) all help you fish smarter and longer.

10. Reconsider That Stringer

Dragging a bloody stringer behind you = shark dinner bell. If you must keep fish, opt for a mesh fish bag with a magnetic closure. Better for you, better for the fish, and safer all around.

Bonus: Dave’s Two Cardinal Sins of Wade Fishing

Staying in One Spot Too Long

Fish aren’t biting? Don’t plant like a lawn chair. Keep moving. Dave walks miles every trip, casting as he goes until he finds life—then slows down to work the area.

Wading Too Far, Then Casting Farther

You’re not a sniper. Most fish are in the transition zones—edges, troughs, cuts, and shoreline breaks—right behind where you’re standing. Wade shallow, cast parallel, and fish those structure-rich lanes.

Smart Spot Hunting Tips

The best wading spots check a few boxes:

Mangrove or rocky shorelines with adjacent grass flats

“Camo bottom” mix of sand and grass

Outside sandbars with cuts or drains

Good tidal flow and firm bottom

Easy public access (Salt Strong’s Smart Fishing Spots has layers for that!)

And remember, finding spots is half the fun. “I’ve got hundreds of waypoints, and I’m still scouting every week,” says Dave.

Want to Wade with Dave?

Book a trip or just pick his brain in the Salt Strong Insider Community.

Visit: https://www.wadersguide.com/

Wade smart. Wade safe. And above all—keep moving and keep learning!