Banana River Forecast – July 2025

The Banana River is rising in both depth and temperature. Depth is probably the best part as the heat will cause the fish to feed early and late when water temperatures are moderated without the blasting sunshine. The welcomed rain is pushing water and fish back up into the mangroves and other overhanging structures that hide predators and prey.

Topwater lures are a great way to search the shallows for reds and snook. Long casts and the alluring commotion are the benefit of topwater plugs. Early and late are key to maximizing this technique. If I’m putting on my sunglasses, I feel the best of the topwater action is done, so I’ll quickly go sub-surface with my Gulp and jighead using a fast, twitching retrieve to cover ground.

Tarpon will also be around and some can be big. These fish travel in the open river and sometimes congregate around bridges. Live mullet or dead bait will give your best shot at these summer giants, but lures and flies will catch some too.

Capt. Scott Goodwin

Marker 24 Fishing Charters

www.marker24marina.com

(321) 536-7597