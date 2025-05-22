Banana River Forecast – June 2025

Banana River water temps are creeping up as summer begins to push out spring’s cool weather. That means fishing will be heating up along with it.

Birds are diving on a variety of bait species including finger mullet, threadfin herring (greenies) and bay anchovies. Cast netting these mullet and greenies will increase your odds of hot action. Fished around structures and on edges of shallows, these livies will be crushed by cruising redfish, snook and speckled seatrout. Black drum are still around and prefer shrimp or crab baits.

Early morning topwater action is exciting, and then subsurface presentations work best as the sun gets brighter. I love to throw a gulp on a 3/16th ounce jighead with a spring lock to hold the gulp body in place. It catches everything at times and is a great way to cover ground while still having a scented bait.

Capt. Scott Goodwin

Marker 24 Fishing Charters

www.marker24marina.com

(321) 536-7597