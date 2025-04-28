Banana River Forecast – May 2025

After an unusually cold winter where Banana River temperatures plummeted to 54 degrees at one point, spring has finally pulled our water temps back to near 80 degrees on the sunny days. From our homebase at Marker 24 Marina, we welcome the return of finger mullet, one of our favorite baits, as well as the occasional pilchard and threadfin herring. Huge schools of bay anchovies have the pelicans diving hard and I’m sure a wide variety of species are feasting.

Low water levels are probably affecting our fishing the most because many of our favorite haunts are only inches deep and overhanging branches no longer touch the water. We anxiously await the rise of water levels, but it’s anybody’s guess when that will be.

We’re still catching redfish and snook and hearing reports of black drum in the area. Juvenile tarpon still hole up in canals as well as some trout clinging to the deeper water.

The best news is the sprouting of true seagrass in spots, and the shallow depths are protecting it from manatees. Hopefully we will enjoy clear water and wakening fishing opportunities this month.

Capt. Scott Goodwin

