Banana River Forecast – November 2025

November’s inshore fishing opportunities will really start to feel like fall in Central Florida. Water levels should still be up from October’s tropical encounters, but the first of real cold fronts will be pushing further and further south, cooling river temps and triggering the need to feed and stock up for the winter.

The mullet run in the Banana has been leaner than expected, but we’re hoping that some pilchards and threadfin herring will fill in as they are one of our favorites for live baiting mangroves and structures for reds, snook and trout. Croakers and pinfish are another option if you can catch or buy them. Lures will also take their share of the action, and they let you cover more ground than live bait fishing. Live and frozen shrimp or crabs will also be a good option for black drum and sheephead, as they tend to like cool water temperatures.

The bigger tarpon of summer seem to be moving on, but juveniles will stick around, patrolling the edges of the flats and rolling in canals and backwater creeks, as they do year-round.

It’s a great time of year to fish, so good luck when you go!