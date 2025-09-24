Banana River Forecast – October 2025

It’s hard to believe the fall season is upon us and even harder since it’s still 90-degrees and Florida humid, but a change of season is coming. Fall is an exciting time for fishing too. As the water cools, the fishing heats up.

Water levels are up from frequent rains which not only cools it, but allows fish like snook and reds to move up into the mangrove shorelines and dead wood structures where much of the summer was too shallow for them to reach. Flowing creeks and culverts can be a magnet for tarpon, snook and reds. Add in the fact that the mullet run is flooding our waterways with prime baits, and anglers can expect a fall bonanza of fishing opportunities. The rains have triggered some algae blooms, but clean water pockets are moving around and present the best bite when you find them.

Trout, ladyfish and jacks have also been providing some exciting action on the flats in 3 to 5 feet of water. Feeding birds can be a telltale sign that these ferocious schooling fish have found schools of bait to attack. Topwater and jigs fished fast will entice vicious strikes.

Good luck when you go!