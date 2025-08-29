Banana River Forecast – September 2025

The “Dog Days of Summer” seem like an understatement as we endure extreme heat waves and limited rainfall. The rivers are regularly hitting 90-degrees and showing signs of algae blooms, however good fishing can still be found when conditions align with cleaner water and bait.

Pete Black of Marker 24 Marina recently had an epic morning throwing topwater lures along the edges of the mangrove shorelines. He commented, “ I’ve fished several mornings throwing my skitterwalk and had some really good fishing. One morning, the lure just kept getting crushed by nice snook and redfish. The key seems to be fishing early! It has been best in the first glow of morning. Once the sun gets bright, it’s over.”

So, focus on morning and evening windows when the fish and fishermen can beat the heat!