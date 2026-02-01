Bass Assassin’s line of Saltwater Assassin lures are my go-to soft plastics for myself and my fishing charters. There are three main body styles that I use: Sea Shad, Lit’l P&V, and their shrimp cocktail. Between these three styles in my St. Petersburg, Florida area, they can pretty much catch about everything. They are very durable and offer almost any color you need for your area and fishing style. The color selection they have is vast, but lately I have been having great success with Chicken on a Chain, electric chicken, opening night w/ limetreuse tail, white, and the new flamingo flash. When it comes to shrimp, the papa smurph color is very unique because it has a shrimp color but also has a unique blue hue that shows up especially in the tail when the sun hits it as you move it through the water, which is very enticing to fish. The Sea Shad has a great paddle tail action, while the Lit’l P&V has a great darting and sinking movement for reaction strikes. On top of that, they are also scented to get more strikes. I like to put them on a 1/8-1/4 oz JA jighead, but they also have a great selection of styles and a variety of weights. This is a great family-owned and operated company in the USA, so check them out, you will not regret it.