Bass Fishing the Spring Herring Spawn

No one seems to know exactly where they came from, but blueback herring have changed the face of bass and striper fishing over the last decade in reservoirs that have them.Throughout the year, bluebacks are a favorite forage for anything big enough to fit them in their mouths, but May is the month when they shine for bass fishermen. On most lakes that have them, tournaments are won with a herring-spawn pattern this time of year.

Blueback herring are anadromous, which means they are primarily a saltwater species but run into freshwater rivers to spawn. They can live their life cycles in fresh or saltwater, so they have established themselves in many area reservoirs. Some folks say live bait fishermen brought them to the systems where they live. However they got here, they’re here to stay, and the herring spawn is a bite bass fishermen look forward to each spring.

On most lakes, bluebacks spawn throughout the month of May. They will be up shallow, so the schools are visible with a good pair of polarized glasses. Also keep your eyes open for birds like herons. Birds will be taking advantage of the easy meal, and their presence can be a dead giveaway.

Preferred spawning areas for bluebacks are long, flat, shallow points with a hard bottom composition. You can also find them spawning in grass on shallow flats, right up on the banks in dirt-shallow water, or they may be out over 30 or 40 feet of water, but they’ll be doing their thing right on the surface. If you find the herring, bass will be nearby. Watch your swimbait as you bring it in. If herring follow it up to the boat, you are in business.

Catching bass during the herring spawn is a matter of matching the hatch. Bluebacks usually measure 5-8 inches, so a swimbait is a good choice on most lakes. Hard baits, like those made by Sebile, are in short supply at tackle shops during the spring, so you know they work. So do soft-plastic swimbaits, like Money Minnows. Obviously, a blueback pattern is good, but a shad patterns are usually close enough.

The other great thing about the herring spawn is it will spark an awesome topwater bite, which can last all the way through the summer. During the spawn, fish a Zara Spook, Pop-R, Sammy or whatever topwater bait you’re confident in around the spawning bluebacks. Once the spawn is over, herring will move back out over deeper water, but the topwater bite will continue.

Biologists once worried that the introduction of blueback herring to our reservoirs would be detrimental to population dynamics for all the resident species. As it turns out, they have become an exciting dynamic in fishing. Bass tournament guys live and die by the blueback spawn, but don’t be too surprised if a 30-pound striper grabs your swimbait.