Bassing Through Life

By: Jessica Hendrie

Bass fishing isn’t just about the catch, it’s about the moments in between. It’s in the slow and quiet mornings when the world is calm and cool and the connection to something bigger than ourselves. As we cast our lines in hopes of a big bass, we’re reminded that life, much like fishing, is a series of beautiful moments. Each one as precious as the last. So, with that being said, when’s the last time you went bass fishing? It sure takes a special skill to lure them out for that big slam. My family and I spend a few days every month bass fishing at our favorite spots. It’s the ultimate kind of fishing to start kiddos on to get them certainly hooked. We went last weekend and had the best time. We caught a few fish but two of them were so big! That’s the beauty of bass fishing, the small ones are just as fun as the big ones and it’s usually a mix of them all. You may even have a little bycatch such as a gar, bluegill or catfish but all just as fun. If you get lucky, you can even take a few home to fry up for a yummy bass dinner. I grew up fishing with my dad and taking home the fish to my mom who would fry the bass and make hush puppies, cheese grits, baked beans and cornbread to go with it. A southern delegacy to say the least. Now that I’m grown, my son gets to experience all these fun things and fun foods now, too. He may even tell you that his favorite food are bass nuggets. I also get to show my husband a few fun traditions that my parents and grandparents passed on to me when it comes to fishing. There will always be a place in my heart for fishing and I always have my family to thank for that, especially my dad and grandpa. I challenge you to go catch a bass or two and feed your family with it. You won’t be disappointed! Happy fishing!