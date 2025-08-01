Beach Life Properties: Real Estate with Heart Along the Crystal Coast

Founded six years ago, Beach Life Properties has grown into a trusted name along the Crystal Coast, powered by three remarkable brokers who bring warmth, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to every transaction.

Bebbie Quinones

Has deep roots in Carteret County and decades of experience. She’s a retired/owner of a hair salon for 30 years.

Bebbie is the grounding force of Beach Life Properties. Her calm presence, thoughtful communication, and gift for listening have made her a beloved broker and lifelong confidante to her clients. Bebbie knows that home means more than bricks and mortar—it’s love, legacy, and connection.

Candice Tirado

Candice brings energy, laughter, and is laser-focused on developing relationships. Candice is known for turning transactions into smooth sailing—and repeat clients into lifelong friends. With West Coast charm and Crystal Coast savvy, Candice thrives on referrals, loyal relationships, and doing whatever it takes to ensure her clients are 100% happy.

Susan Goines

Susan is the anchor who keeps every deal grounded in professionalism and care. With an eye for the market and a gift for clear communication, she helps clients navigate even the most complex transactions with ease.

Susan is a retired nurse with deep compassion for people and her second love of horses. She even adopted an island pony.

Susan is always ready to support her teammates and uplift clients, Susan embodies the quiet strength that brings peace of mind from first showing to final signature.

Together, Bebbie, Candice, and Susan are more than just real estate brokers—they’re a team built on trust, laughter, and shared purpose, feeding off each other’s energy and celebrating each client as part of the Beach Life family.