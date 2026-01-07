Beneath The Waves: The New Y-73 Artificial Reef And It’s Impact On Our Coastal Fisheries

By Coastal Angler Magazine, Lowcountry

Just off the coast of Charleston, a new chapter in marine conservation has literally sunk beneath the waves. The Y-73 artificial reef, a project spearheaded by the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), is the latest addition to our underwater landscape.

A New Life for an Old Vessel The reef was formed by sinking the retired Navy torpedo recovery vessel, known as the HAZAR, creating what is now the 612th artificial reef site managed by SCDNR. The sinking took place in mid-2025, and the coordinates for those looking to visit are approximately 32 32.900’N, 079 19.300‘W These coordinates will lead anglers and divers straight to the new reef site, now becoming a bustling underwater haven. When I plugged these coordinates into my SeaNav app, It looks like It lies about 36 miles due east of IOP, about 36 miles from Charleston Marina.

Ecological Contributions and Fisheries Support What makes this artificial reef special isn’t just its origin story, but the role it will play in nurturing the marine ecosystem. As the structure settles on the ocean floor, it quickly becomes a thriving habitat for a variety of marine life. Juvenile fish find shelter within the nooks and crannies of the sunken vessel, turning it into a nursery ground. Over time, this reef will support a healthy food web, attracting larger predators and boosting the overall fish populations that local anglers love to pursue.

A Brief History of the Y-73 Reef Project The Y-73 project has been in the works for several years, with both the CCA and SCDNR collaborating to find the perfect vessel and location. Now that it’s in place, it stands as a testament to ongoing efforts to enhance our coastal waters and provide new opportunities for both conservation and recreation.