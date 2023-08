I caught this 79 lbs WAHOO in About 50+ miles SE of the squiggles.

My name is Graham Andrews I’m just submitting this picture for my brother Luke, one of the hardest working most talented fisherman to ever step foot in a cockpit. But he’s too humble to brag for himself. That fact alone should speak for itself about what kind of guy he is. I’m very proud to call him my little brother, but don’t tell him I told you that ha ha.