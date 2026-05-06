Big Red | North Mosquito Lagoon | Canoe Trip

caught this 31 inches Redfish in Mosquito Lagoon.

My wife Stephanie & I took our canoe out from the Biolab Boat ramp in the Canaveral National Seashore. The Lagoon was a little choppy & overcast that day. We fished most of the morning without a bite & around 11am – BAM! This big bull red hit my bait hard! Line was peeling out, canoe was spinning around, waves nearly capsizing us…It was epic! Snapped a few pics, measured it – then released back into the wild.

This Redfish was beautiful! More of a rose gold color.

Can't wait to get back out there!