Big Trouble in Morehead City

There’s nothing quite like the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, and the 2025 tournament reminded us all why it’s one of the most exciting weeks in offshore sportfishing. From unpredictable weather to 2 DQs, this year had it all, but nothing topped the heart-pounding finale that unfolded on the last day.

As the final hours of the tournament ticked away, Big Trouble, a local favorite, arrived just before 3 PM and in a downpour weighed in 517.1 Blue Marlin.

Big Trouble locked in the Fabulous Fisherman prize, a cool $807,500 for the first Blue Marlin of the tournament over 500 lbs. Not bad for a few days of fishing. But they weren’t done yet.

Moments later, cheers erupted as their fish officially secured first place overall in the 2025 Big Rock as the 3pm deadline arrived and no other boats were hooked up. Total payout? Around $2.5 million. That’s right, $2.5 million for one incredible catch, made under pressure and in classic Big Rock fashion. It was the kind of moment tournament dreams are made of.

This year’s tournament saw only four blue marlins make it to the scales—a surprisingly low number for such a massive event. Two of the four Marlins brought to scale were disqualified, making the leaderboard even tighter and the stakes even higher. But despite the limited number of fish, the competition never let up.

In the end, local boats swept the top two spots, adding even more bragging rights to an already epic week on the Crystal Coast. It’s always special when hometown teams rise to the top, and this year proved that local knowledge and tight-knit crews can go toe-to-toe with big-name boats from across the country.

Big Rock 2025 will be remembered not just for the weather or the prize money, but for the pure excitement of that final day! With the tournament continuing to grow in popularity and prestige, we can only imagine what next year will bring.

Until then, hats off to all the crews who gave it their all, and a big congratulations to Big Trouble and the other winners. Whether you were out on the water or watching from the docks, it a week full of excitement here on the coast!

Capt. Mike &

Krishea Holloway

Coastal Angler Magazine – Coastal North Carolina Edition