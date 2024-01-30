Big Wahoo Are Biting!

The big wahoo are chewing off the Atlantic Coast of northern Florida, where boats in the Northeast Florida Marlin Association Don Combs Wahoo Roundup brought some monster ’hoos to the docks.

The tournament, which ended Jan. 28, was won by a 112.3-pound wahoo caught by Privilege on Jan. 27. Privilege’s late-arriving fish knocked another big wahoo down to second on the leaderboard. Team Right Hook had been sitting in first place with a 97.7-pounder headed into the last two days of available fishing.

The tournament had captain’s choice fishing days from Dec.9 through Jan. 2028.

Check out the NFMA Facebook page to see more big wahoo caught in recent weeks.