Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

Ingredients for the blackened shrimp:

1 pound of shrimp (cleaned, shelled, deveined)

1 tbsp. olive oil

Blackened seasoning (to taste)

Ingredients for the Fettuccine Alfredo:

1/2 a box of your favorite Fettuccine

1/2 stick of butter (at room temperature)

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream (at room temperature)

1/2 cup of good grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp. of Parsley chopped (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Blackened Shrimp

While pasta is cooking take the shrimp and place in a bowl with a tbsp. of olive oil and blackened seasoning. I use a large skillet on medium high heat. Place shrimp in the hot skillet and cook about 2 minutes on each side, until the shrimp becomes opaque. Place shrimp on the side

Fettuccine Alfredo

In a large pot of boiling water add pasta. Take hot cooked pasta and drain away the water. In the same pot that the pasta is in, put all ingredients except the parsley and toss until mixed and pasta is coated.

Place one serving on a plate and place the shrimp on top. You may add parsley while making the Alfredo, or sprinkle it on top at the end. This is a quick and easy recipe that tastes incredible. Makes two servings.

Enjoy!

