Boat Review – Santee 160CC

Our Review of the Santee 160CC

If you’re looking for a small, easy-to-trailer boat that’s suitable for a wide variety of waters and fishes like a much larger vessel, Santee Boats are worth a look.

Santee’s line of fiberglass skiffs are right at home wherever you want to haul them. They’re great reservoir and river boats and they are also perfectly suited for inshore waters on the coast.

Santee’s 160CC (Center Console) is a small, affordable skiff available with many options to make it perfect for the fishing you do.

It features: center console with molded-in livewell; remote steering with stainless steel wheel; electric livewell pump; low front deck; rear bench seat; molded trolling motor mount on nose cap with trolling motor receptacle; trolling motor circuit breaker; automatic bilge pump; navigation lights w/stern light; five-switch panel with a charge port, battery tray and an Interstate battery.

Specifications:

• LOA – 15’5”

• Beam – 58″

• Draft – 5″

• Max HP – 25

For more information or to take a look at Santee Boats, visit bigfranksoutdoors.com or stop by Big Franks Outdoors located at 1209 E Broadway Ave. in Maryville, Tenn.

Email [email protected] or call (865) 384-2857.