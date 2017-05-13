Boater Safety with Capt. John Bryant from Sea Tow Tampa Bay By: Will Korte

It’s boater safety month at “Coastal Angler”, I spoke with Captain John Bryant from Sea Tow to get the lowdown on how everyone can be safe on the water.

Captain Bryant had several recommendations about what boaters and fisherman should carry on their vessels. A light of some kind as well as a noise making device and plenty of water, but the main thing is communication devices with GPS abilities.

One of the often overlooked things that he mentioned is an anchor with plenty of line. Imagine losing engine power in 60 feet of water but only having 40 feet of anchor line, you’re now adrift! Capt. Bryant also stressed the importance of regular boat, motor and equipment maintenance.

Bryant stressed the importance of checking the weather before a trip and adhering to warnings. Sea Tow isn’t an extension of the Coast Guard; they have to adhere to weather warnings and craft advisories.

The overriding theme of all of this is to just be prepared for the worst, have the proper equipment, be able to communicate your location and use common sense (don’t go out if bad weather is threatening). Adhere to these practices and you can have a safe and fun time on the water.

Will Korte is the editor of the Tampa Bay edition of “Coastal Angler” and is a member of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. To contact Will, email tbt0813@yahoo.com. Also check out Will’s blog 727Angler.com