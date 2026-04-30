Bobbers Bait & Tackle

By: Dan Carns

Pine Island, Matlacha and the surrounding area suffered a devastating hurricane when Ian blew through Southwest Florida a few years ago. So many businesses were either completely gone or unable to continue to operate that the other commercial fisherman and shrimpers found themselves in dire need of alternate outlets, hence the birth of Bobbers Bait and Tackle on the corner of Pine Island and Stringfellow Rd.

Immediately following Ian there were virtually no bait shops selling shrimp. Owners, Brenda and Robert Boots operate two commercial shrimp boats out of Safe Harbour Marina in Pineland Fl. With no outlet for their product, they resorted to simply selling shrimp on the side of Pine Island rd. as you approach Stringfellow Rd. This was the reality for so many businesses as they tried to survive following hurricane Ian. Obviously, the need for live shrimp was needed as they did a brisk business on the side of the road and made the decision to open a bait shop at their current location. The first few months were basically bait only but as time moved along, daughter Aimee, started outfitting the new shop with simple supplies, a few lures, a small selection of weights and hooks and lines. Today they are a full-service tackle shop. Besides the regular and hand-picked shrimp, you can also get pin fish and live crabs. Inside you can outfit your entire day with a large selection of tackle including rubber and hard lures, bait buckets, aerators and batteries, as well as any terminal tackle like swivels and weights. The freezer has plenty of frozen baits including squid, mullet, mackerel, chum blocks and I can also pick up my monthly edition of Coastal Angler Magazine!

Directly across the street is a convenience store with all the necessary snacks and drinks for the day. All my fishing buddies know that I’m an early kayak launcher and told me that there was a bait shop out on Pine Island that opened at five A.M. That’s all I needed to hear so every morning I would drive out, get my bait and launch way before sunrise. I only needed shrimp when I first started going there but over time I noticed that they we’re adding more and more supplies so now I don’t worry if I need any additional gear. I fish with a bunch of local guides and amazingly good anglers that all like to launch in the dark and while some of them don’t use live baits, I love to catch fish on bait. Having Bobbers Bait at the corner of Pine Island and Stringfellow Rd., let’s me get bait and launch anywhere on Pine Island or Matlacha super early. The line of trucks hauling boats, kayakers and shore bound fisherman standing in line for bait is proof that Bobbers Bait and Tackle has everything you need for a successful day on the water!

It’s a Wild World-Get Out There!

@paddlinandfishin

Dan Carns