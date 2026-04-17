Bridges Over Bubbling Water: Why Gear Snobbery Kills the Sport

The long-standing rivalry between fly-fishers and spin-anglers is more than just dockside posturing; it’s a barrier to both better fishing and effective conservation. Whether it’s the “uppity” reputation of the fly rod or the intimidation of technical spinning gear, these prejudices often prevent anglers from catching fish when conditions shift.

As a guide, I’ve seen die-hard purists on both sides happily swap gear once the fish start biting. When we refuse to learn “the other way,” we don’t just limit our success on the water—we stall progress at the policy level. Public meetings for fishery improvements often devolve into verbal jousting between the two camps, resulting in a stalemate that helps no one, especially not the trout.

My challenge to you is simple:

Fish the other way: Spend a day learning the techniques you usually avoid.

Invite the “other guy”: Take a friend who uses different gear and see what you can learn from each other.

Focus on the goal: Better fishing benefits everyone, regardless of what’s at the end of your line.

If we stop looking down our noses and start working together, we can protect our fisheries for the next generation. Let’s lead by example—after all, a hooked trout feels the same on any rod.