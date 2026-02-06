Brook Oliva Appointed to CCA Florida’s Management Committee

Florida Native and Avid Outdoorsman Excited to Advance Efforts for Conservation

Oviedo, FL, February 6, 2026 – Brook Oliva, Foundation Outdoor Group and Mud Hole Custom Tackle President and Chief Operating Officer, gladly accepted his appointment to Coastal Conservation Association Florida’s Management Committee at the organization’s bi-annual Management Committee Meeting held at Mud Hole Custom Tackle on January 29th and 30th. Foundation Outdoor Group, with its portfolio of rod building and fishing brands that includes Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, CRB, Flex Coat, MHX, and ProProducts, continues its dedication to preserving Florida’s natural resources. While supporting this new role, Mr. Oliva will continue to serve as the CCA Orlando Chapter President.

“It’s an honor to serve in both capacities with CCA Florida. The work we are doing is vital to maintaining and improving Florida’s ecosystems.” said Brook Oliva, Foundation Outdoor Group COO and President. “Our economy and the entire sportfishing industry rely heavily on healthy waterways and habitats. It is imperative that we take action to ensure thriving fisheries for future generations.”

CCA Florida’s Management Committee serves as the governing body between State Board meetings, exercising full authority of the State Board to oversee statewide operations, strategy, and leadership of the organization. With his depth of leadership experience, keen understanding of CCA organizational dynamics, and passion for conservation and the outdoors, Mr. Oliva was an obvious choice to join the Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Brook Oliva to CCA Florida’s Management Committee,” CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski said. “Brook brings a strong depth of experience and insight that will be invaluable as we continue advancing our conservation, advocacy and fundraising initiatives across the state. His perspective and leadership will support our ability to make informed decisions and shape the future of CCA Florida.”

Mr. Oliva and the whole Foundation Outdoor Group team have been instrumental in leading CCA Florida’s East Coast Redfish Restocking Program ‘Release the East,’ the Fred Crabill Youth Scholarship Program (Y.S.P.) presented by the Mud Hole Education Program and supporting local and statewide events. Mr. Oliva’s appointment to the Management Committee commences immediately. For more information on CCA Florida and their mission to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments, visit ccaflorida.org.

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 18 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), Flex Coat, and ProProducts, Foundation Outdoor Group has established an international presence, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org