caught this 42” Redfish in Titusville, FL.

Ryan Lofgren caught his first redfish ever and a Bull sizing in at 42” on a live blue crab. This fish was peeling drag and showed no sign of giving up after a good 10 minute fight we had to chase her down as the dolphins picked up scent of an easy target. We got her in the boat and moved away from the dolphins to safely release her back home! Amazing and beautiful fish