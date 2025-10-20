Bull Shark Caught In SunWest Park Lake, Hudson, FL

About a month ago I saw someone post a video of two sharks eating a dead mullet in the shallows at SunWest park. Since then I have made it a mission to go and catch one. I have put many hours into making it happen, these sharks have been hooked many times from other people but no one has successfully landed one per the park rangers.

I went there about four times loaded with chum, and tons of dead bait like chunks of stingray, mullet, jack, mackereletc! These guys were very shy of steel leader so I decided to drop down to some heavy monofilament line which resulted in my first bite and a long fight.

After getting one to my feet and loosing him due to him biting through the line I tried heavier chum with steel leader to find out they were too smart to eat it. Finally I got a few huge live baits and sent them in the middle on steel leader and sure enough my lines tight! This just goes to show you that you never know what’s in a body of water in Florida! These are landlocked lakes that have no ocean access, except for when we have a bad hurricane and the flooded tides were significant for these guys to enter the lake.

Photos, words and video by Michael Guy @fishing.with.guy on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube