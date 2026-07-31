Calusa Blueway

By: Mike Hammond

Two access points along the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers have reopened post-hurricane damage. Riverside Park and the Tarpon Street Pier have rebuilt their fishing piers and offer water access for paddlers.

While both locations provide access, Riverside Park stands out as the more user-friendly launch site. With more than 30 parking spaces, a convenient floating kayak launch and a sandy beach near the playground for those who prefer a traditional entry, it accommodates a range of paddlers. The park also includes portable restrooms and a well-maintained playground, making it ideal for families and groups.

Tarpon Street Pier, by comparison, offers limited parking (about eight spaces) and lacks a designated launch area. Although parking is available near the water, launching directly from that area is not recommended due to extensive riprap used for shoreline stabilization. A better option is a small beach located along the park’s northwest edge.

From Riverside Park, it is a little under a mile to paddle to Legacy Island or the Edison Bridge. Wind can be a major factor here; I’ve been on the river when the wind felt much stronger than my weather app suggested. Depending on the wind direction, it may be easier to reach Legacy Island from North Shore Park in North Fort Myers. Just be aware that there will likely be significant chop under the bridges — imagine paddling in a giant washing machine. On a calm day, however, it is a pleasant and easy paddle.

Tarpon Street Pier is about half a mile upriver from Riverside. It offers the shortest paddle to Marsh Point and Marsh Creek, but you must cross the Caloosahatchee to get there. Watch for boat traffic, and pay close attention to the wind forecast if you decide to cross. Peacock bass can be caught in Marsh Creek and other nearby tributaries.

Before deciding which access point to use, paddlers may want to stop by Lehr’s Economy Tackle. In addition to picking up any gear you need, the owners and staff have an overabundance of knowledge and are “dialed in” on which fish are biting where. Every time I ask for their advice for an article, I am amazed by both their expertise and their willingness to share it.

For wildlife lovers, I’ve observed dolphins, manatees, rafts of several duck species, owls and many other birds while paddling this section of the river. After your paddle, there are many popular taco trucks and restaurants along Palm Beach Boulevard to grab a bite, or you can take a very short drive to downtown Fort Myers.

These parks may not be as well-known as other spots along the Calusa Blueway, but the City of Fort Myers has provided free access to some truly great fishing for paddlers. If you want to catch fish while avoiding traffic and parking fees, give these parks chance.