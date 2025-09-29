Calusa Blueway

By: Mike Hammond

Standup paddleboard anglers can spend thousands of dollars buying boards with accessories included designed specifically for catching fish. Another option is outfitting your “all-around” board at a relatively low cost. While I appreciate the first option, I chose the second for myself.

The first consideration is the board itself. If you’re using an all-around board, it is presumably fairly wide. When casting, setting the hook and fighting a fish, having a board you feel stable on is important. Everyone has a different comfort level. I like to go wide.

Your rod holders, seat and tackle box can potentially be one piece of equipment. I use a 19-quart Engel cooler/dry box with rod holders. The cost of these coolers has increased considerably in recent years. Do-it-yourselfers can add rod holders to almost any small cooler with a flat top at a reduced cost — thank you, YouTube. Most SUPs have tie-down points to secure your cooler/seat, so you don’t lose gear. If not, they can easily be added. Being able to sit down and get off your feet can add considerable comfort to your trip.

Some anglers choose to keep their live bait in their cooler/seat instead of tackle. When I do use live bait, I use a small bait bucket designed to be towed. Just because the bait bucket is designed to be towed doesn’t mean it’s easy. If I’m paddling any distance, I’ll pull the bucket out of the water and place it on the deck of the board. Be sure to have enough line so the bucket isn’t right next to your board. Ideally, you’ll need enough line for the bucket to float behind the board so you don’t turn with the current.

A small anchor is beneficial. I have a 3.5-pound anchor with a float that fits into the cooler. When rigging your anchor, make sure the first point of contact from the anchor is the nose of your SUP. It may seem more convenient to attach the anchor in the middle of your board where you have easy access. However, if you do this — even in slow current and mild wind — you will turn sideways and most likely flip in the direction of the anchor. If you get one take-away from this article, remember this.

If you’re practicing catch-and-release, you won’t need to worry about getting fish back to the launch. On the rare occasion I’ve kept fish, I used a stringer. The stringer easily fits in the cooler but is not ideal. At best, fish create drag; at worst, they pull you the wrong way. Insulated fish cooler bags work well strapped to the deck. These eliminate towing uncooperative fish and help avoid attracting predators. Prices for these bags range from $40 to more than $200.

There are certainly advantages to owning the more expensive boards designed for angling but don’t let the fact that you don’t own one stop you from enjoying the thrill of catching a nice fish from a SUP. It’s an experience you don’t want to miss.

Get out and enjoy fishing on the Calusa Blueway, a paddling trail that showcases the best of Southwest Florida’s waterways. For more information, visit www.calusablueway.com.