Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Trolling The Canals for Backyard Grouper

October is the start for some inshore fun fishing, as gag grouper move into the canals on the west coast and inside of Tampa Bay. The change in weather opens up the door to different types of fishing. Big reds move into the deeper flats, snook start their migration into the creeks and rivers and breeder speckled trout (gator trout) roam the deep waters off the bridges and edges of channels.

October is my let’s do something different month, and I spend at least part of my charter or my fun fishing day trying to catch gag grouper by trolling in the canals from lower Tampa Bay to Clearwater Beach. The first incoming tide is the best. You need to troll the canals that hold at least five feet or more of water at low tide. Study your area first, as not all canals hold fish. Find the ones that have structure, builder’s dump rocks and left-over concrete rubble around the docks as protection against erosion. Over the years, these structurers become artificial reefs or feeding stations for all species, attracting small bait fish, crabs and shrimp. This also makes a great stopping ground for grouper during the Fall and Winter months.

There are many manufacturers of great trolling lures for grouper. We all have our preference, and mine happens to be the Mann’s Stretch 15 Plus. This lure works best between 6 to 15 feet of water–perfect for trolling docks. The speed you troll depends on the depth of water, hull design and size of engine. When trolling, it’s best to measure by RPM rather than speed. When you get your first strike, make a mental note of your RPM and stick with it. Since a change in tide movement or wind could affect your speed, you might need to change your RPM accordingly.

Try keeping the lure as close as possible to the outside edges of the docks. Watch the tip of your rod, because you will want the lure to bump the bottom once in a while–this tells you you’re on target. I always troll with two rods and each one has a different color lure. Some days blue works, and other days they only touch green back ones. My recommendation is to always carry 4 or 5 different colors and fish them until you find the one that works for the day.

Somedays are better than others, and the water temperature has a lot to do with the bite. The cooler the water temperature the better the bite.

Work an area more than once. Sometimes Mr. Gag just didn’t get there in time for a meal, and your second run through gives him a chance and you a second shot of landing a prize catch.

I have caught plenty of flounder, redfish, trout and some pretty big snook while trolling for gags. The best part is that you can start trolling early, catch your fish and be back at the dock in time for the football game.

My favorite tackle:

Rod: OKUMA Cedros 7-foot Medium.

Reel: OKUMA 6000 Azores.

Line: FINS Windtamer 40-pound braided line.

Leader: None. I tie braided line direct to lure.

Lures: Rapala Shadow Rap Shad Shallow Trolling Lure. The Rapala Shadow Rap Shad Shallow Trolling Lure only dives to 5-feet and imitates the action of a wounded shad.

Yo-Zuri Crystal 3D Minnow Deep Diver Trolling Lures The 13-foot diving depth is perfect.

Manns 15+ slow trolled in the deeper canals are one of my favorites.

The Bass Assassin Saltwater Sea Shad is a classic saltwater fishing lure that works great when trolling for grouper. The rubber tail’s action imitates a frantic bait fish trying to escape a hungry grouper.