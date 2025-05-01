Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

In May, the snook action will be hot along the mangroves. The best bites will be in the early morning. I recommend using topwater plugs or (their favorite summer bait) live greenback sardines. When fishing with live bait, I like to freeline the baits in the morning. In the afternoon, I use a float (like the Four horsemen) which has a distinct noise that I found draws a lot of attention.

Redfish will be roaming the flats. I suggest using cut threadfin sardines on a 3/0 Kahle hook with a split shot about three inches from the hook. Another new technique is using a yellowtail 1/8- ounce size jig with a 3/0 hook. Pick a spot with salt and pepper bottom (grass with sandy potholes) or close to some oyster bars. Cast in the general area and let the baits soak on the bottom. It may take some time, but the reds will come. Chances are you will catch the bigger fish.

Mackerel will be everywhere. When you have a strong running tide, range markers and artificial reefs are a good place to start. Chumming is the preferred method to get them started. I recommend using a 1/0 XXL J hook tied to 30-pound fluorocarbon leader at least 30 inches long.

Black drum can be found under most bridges feeding on cut blue crabs. Use a 5000-size reel with a medium-heavy spinning rod. Depending on the current, use anywhere from a 1/2 to 1-ounce sinker. Mangrove snapper will be in the same area, except they prefer shrimp or small greenback sardines on a 1/0 hook.

Good fishing and tight lines.