Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Ladies n Reds

Two things I can count on this time of year is having the ladies catching fish and finding big redfish in the flats, which makes for a great combination.

When fishing for reds, look for their usual hangout, as they return to the same spot year after year. Tarpon Key is one of the hot spots. The secret is to be patient. Look for other boats, and learn to read the area and set up an ambush point. Let the fish come to you, and don’t try chasing them down with your trolling motor. You will only accomplish pushing them away.

When you spot the school of redfish, position your boat upwind from them to give yourself greater casting distance. The big reds can spook easily, so the further away you are the better. Chum with both cut and live bait. I give my clients the rods with live bait while Rodney (my rod holders) gets the one with cut threadfin with a #5 split shot, which keeps the dead bait on the bottom; and, remember that redfish are bottom feeders. By the way, Rodney the rod holder has out fished many of my clients by being my silent angler and catcher of big fish. When fishing in heavy grass areas, try using a float, and suspend the bait just above the grass line. This keeps the bait from hiding in the grass and lets the bait travel with the current, giving you a better chance of finding the fish.

Work as a team with other anglers in the area. You will often see us captains form a circle around the school of redfish, and we throw chum into the center to keep the fish concentrated and feeding. If you see this and decide to join in, most anglers will let you; but, just don’t try to move in on the fish, as this will only breakup the school. Work your boat alongside another boat and ask for permission first. You’ll find that most anglers will let you join in on the fun. Every boat takes turns throwing chum into the school, which will give everyone a chance to catch some fish.

The average size of these redfish range from 30 to 38 inches (15 to 25 pounds), and, to me, are one of the best fighting fish on the flats–bar none. Snook will give a quick hard run and maybe a jump, but redfish will fight to the end. In fact, never release one after a hard fight. Hold the redfish in the water until she decides to swim away, otherwise she may go to bottom and die from exhaustion.

My tackle is simple; 7 ½- foot rod, medium-action fast tapered with a 300 reel, a full spool of 15-pound test Fins Windtamer braided line and 32 inches of 30-pound fluorocarbon leader with a 2/0 circle hook. The only time I use J hooks is if I have clients who keep trying to set the hook, so I have no choice but to use a J hook.

Big redfish are residents of Tarpon Key, Joel Island and outside mangrove areas of Bishop’s Harbor. They are year-round residents, except in August when water temperature gets too high and they move into deeper waters. If your bait starts to die in the flats, then it’s too hot for the fish to bite.

Good fishing and tight lines.