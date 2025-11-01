Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Fishing Negative Tides

Negative tides predominantly occur during the winter months, typically around the new and full moons, resulting in exceptionally low water levels—these are often indicated as minus tides on tide charts. Such tides represent instances when the low tide is significantly lower than usual. On Florida’s Gulf Coast, a combination of strong northerly winds and high-pressure systems following a cold front can further drive water away from the shore, exacerbating these effects. During lower, clearer winter tides, hidden features like cuts, oyster bars, rocky bottoms and deep-water grass flats are revealed.

Negative tides concentrate fish in certain areas such as depressions and cuts on the flats, deep mangrove cuts and old concrete blocks and debris used by the homeowner as their own mini reef under their boat dock. There are a few reasons why the fish concentrate here. For one, they don’t have anywhere else to go! Often, the flats where these fish hold most of the year will be dried up, only to be enjoyed by the wading birds. I’ve caught snook and redfish out of a depression on a flat that was almost completely dry.

When fishing negative tides, identifying the target species for the day determines where to fish. Trout can be found around potholes on flats, while redfish or snook may be located near docks. Exposed rock piles, seawalls and rocky shorelines absorb heat as the sun rises, increasing water temperatures by up to 3 degrees. This temperature change can be beneficial for species such as sheepshead, redfish and trout, particularly on colder days.

When fishing the flats, arrive at least an hour before the negative tide and position your boat within casting distance of the hole or, if fishing a cut, make sure you are set up to be able to move from the shallowest to deepest part of the cut as the tide drops allowing you to cover more area.

Baits are dependent on the species, location and whether you are using live bait or artificial bait. Shrimp for me is best used when fishing around docks and deep drops around edges of channels. Here is where I find the redfish, sheepshead and flounder most of the time. I lean towards artificials when fishing shallow waters potholes or edges of creeks for trout, the most common species in winter months.

Floats are another great tool for Trout fishing in the winter, especially the weighted type such as the 4-Horsemen, an excellent float for windy days, and the noise they produce drives trout crazy. Here is a trick I have been doing for over 30 years during the winter months, attach a 2/0 J hook to the swivel at the bottom of the float. Trout seem to hit the float as a top water plug, thus hooking two at a time.

Recommended Artificials:

Saltwater Assassin on a jig head. The weight depends on depth of water, wind conditions and whether you are fishing on edges of the drop or over grass beds. My go to weight is 1/8-ounce cuts along the edges of the flats and ¼-ounce when fishing deep potholes like some of the bomb holes around Ft. DeSoto Park.

Fishin’ Assassin with flashing mylar tape adds a little flare and might sound like a gimmick. It does work on a consistent basis over regular jig heads in clear water.

NED Jigs, used in conjunction with small soft baits, are a killer when fishing the shallow mangroves during a falling tide that offers a quiet presentation that mimics small bait fish or shrimp.

Recommended Rods, Reels, Line and Leaders: Dependent on whether you’re using live bait or artificial bait, here is my breakdown on my favorites.

Rods (Blackfin): Live bait 7 ft medium action 8–20-pound class. Artificial bait 7.6 ft medium action fast taper in 8–17-pound class.

Reels: 3000 for live bait, 2500 for artificial bait use.

Line braided (FINS): Live bait 15-pound test. Artificial bait 10-pound test.

Fluorocarbon Leader (Lee Fisher Sports): Length of leader starting at 36 inches. Live bait 25-pound test. Artificial bait 15-pound test.

Knots: Line to leader Surgeon’s knot. Leader to hook improved Clinch knot.