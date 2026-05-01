Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Spanish Mackerel and Family Fun

May signals the start of some of the best fishing Tampa Bay has to offer. From Double Branch in the north to Bishop Harbor in the south, anglers enjoy exceptional inshore opportunities throughout the region. As water temperatures rise, snook begin migrating from creeks and rivers to the flats and passes in preparation for spawning around the first full moon of May.

Redfish and trout that inhabit the flats year-round start feeding heavily on greenback sardines. This seasonal influx of bait fuels spring fishing and typically lasts until the first cold front of fall. Look for bait along the mangroves, as game fish are rarely far behind.

Spanish mackerel and cobia also follow bait schools inside the Skyway Bridge. Larger concentrations tend to hold near tripods, artificial reefs, and rocky-bottom areas from Channel A, just inside the bridge, north to the Howard Frankland Bridge. Spanish mackerel, in particular, provide fast-paced action and consistent results, making them a favorite target for my clients. I often begin the day by locating a large school to get the bite started. Once 30 to 40 fish are landed, it’s time to move on to the next opportunity.

My approach to Spanish mackerel fishing is simple. Locate the bait, anchor, and establish a steady chum line to keep fish feeding behind the boat. Cut greenbacks work well, as does a five-pound block of frozen chum. Light-action tackle is ideal: a 7½-foot rod, a 2500-size spinning reel spooled with 10-pound braided line, a No. 1 XX-long shank hook, and approximately 30 inches of 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. The long shank hook eliminates the need for a wire leader and results in more strikes.

Hillsborough County maintains six artificial reefs that consistently produce Spanish mackerel. GPS coordinates and additional information are available through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which also provides a printed brochure upon request.

Spanish mackerel are an excellent option for families fishing with children. While redfish and snook can be rewarding, they are often harder to locate and less aggressive. Mackerel offer nonstop action that keeps young anglers engaged. One recent trip with the Davis family resulted in more than 50 mackerel landed, with many more lost to cutoffs. For Adrian, who chose a fishing trip to celebrate his 13th birthday, it was an unforgettable day on the water—and a great reminder of the value of getting kids outdoors and away from screens.

PS: Captain Sergio will host the 5th Annual Free Kids Fishing Clinic on June 6 at Picnic Island Park. The first 100 registered children will receive a rod and reel, a tackle box with gear, and hands-on instruction. The clinic is open to children ages 6–14. Registration is required. For details, email atanes@msn.com or call 813-973-7132.