Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Kayaking Tampa Bay

As a charter captain, I spend more time on the water than on land, and yes, I get asked the question, “Don’t you ever get tired of taking people fishing?

“My answer is always the same: no. Many of my clients are new to fishing or to the area, and they prefer that I pick up a rod and fish with them to pick up some quick tips on setting the hook and fighting a fish, so I do get to fish on many of the charters.

On the other hand, there are days when I want to get closer to nature and the fish. I want and need some personal time, and that’s when kayaking comes into play. Several years ago, I had the chance to try kayaking with a friend who could not afford a boat and loved to fish the backwaters of Tampa Bay. He introduced me to the sport, and today it has become my time away from the noisy world of outboard motors, giving me a chance to fish areas I normally could not access with my boat. Kayaking is the most stealthy fishing method I can think of, other than standing on a shoreline.

Kayaks are ideal for fishing in the waters of Tampa Bay: they have a closed cockpit, unlike canoes, which have an open cockpit. Another major difference lies in how the paddler sits in the boat. In a kayak, you sit on a seat in the bottom of the boat with your legs extended, but in a canoe, you sit on an elevated bench. Ocean Kayak makes a model called the Prowler that can be ordered with an angler package in sizes from 13 to 15 ft. and Big Game with a slew of accessories and add-ons to help you catch the big ones.

If you’re looking for a peaceful way to enjoy Tampa Bay, kayaking offers an unmatched experience. Whether you’re exploring hidden coves or drifting along the tranquil shoreline, the sense of freedom and connection with the environment is truly remarkable. Beginners will find the learning curve gentle, making it accessible for almost anyone seeking adventure or relaxation.

A big advantage of kayaks is that they can be launched almost anywhere and can be carried on the back of a pickup truck, on the roof of your car, or with one of the many carriers available from the dealer.

Some of the places I personally enjoy kayaking are the backwaters of Mullet Key Bayou, the west side of St. Jean Key, Cabbage Key, Tarpon Key, and Indian Key. Tarpon Key has some beautiful areas to explore, and kayaks are perfect for this area.

In the upper part of the Bay, we have another beautiful area, Weedon Island Park, that was made for kayaking. With its many small bays and cuts, it is a perfect place for spending some time relaxing and getting in touch with nature, or for fighting some snook and redfish. If you have never tried kayaking, you need to know it’s just what the doctor ordered to calm you down. Whether you like fish or just relax, I have found no other sport next to my fishing that works so well. Your one-time investment in a kayak is your only expense; just add water, and you are ready to go.

Basic Kayak items:

· Live vest.

· First Aid Kit.

· Waterproof bag for cell phone and wallet.

· Anchor.

· De-hooker.

· Small tackle tray.

· 2 rods.

· Small cooler for drinks.

· Measuring tool.

· Landing net.

PS: Captain Sergio will host the 5th Annual Free Kids Fishing Clinic on June 6 at Picnic Island Park. The first 100 registered children will receive a rod and reel, a tackle box with gear, and hands-on instruction. The clinic is open to children ages 6–14. Registration is required. For details, email atanes@msn.com or call 813-973-7132.