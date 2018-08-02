While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Mary McCormick holding a red fish, friend Bobbi Lynn Johns holding a nice flounder, and Mary’s son Kaleb McCormick-Webb holding a black drum Webb caught some really nice fish.

While inshore fishing with Captain Alan Collins of Miss Judy Charter’s first mate Derek Medsker holding two nice red fish and Jack Corbett Livermore, California holding another set of red fish twins had quite a fishing day!

While fishing with Captain Alan Collins along with his first mate Derek Medsker of Miss Judy Charters Ross Corbett and his son Jack Corbett visiting from Livermore, California had an interesting fish catching day. Once back at the dock I got the full catching report from Jack. And it went like this….We caught 2 red fish at 20 inches, 2 red fish at 19 inches, and 1 red fish at 19 inches. And according to Jack, there were other fish that were too big and too small to keep. Who caught the biggest I always ask, “Jack replied, “I think it was me!” So therefore let the records show Jack did good! What were they using for bait? Trained live shrimp! Who trained them? Official shrimp trainer Derek! They kept 5 red fish and Captain Alan and his first mate Derek cleaned them! See other pictures

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Kaleb McCormick-Webb, his mother Mary McCormick, and friend Bobbi Lynn Johns had a grand fishing day! And it was a special day too! Why? Kaleb McCormick-Webb and his mother Mary McCormick decided fishing with Captain Garrett would be their best way of celebrating both of their birthdays! (All from Savannah, Georgia)

Captain Kathy Brown and Captain Steve “Triple Trouble” Howell of Miss Judy Charters along with this nice just caught soon to be released genuine red snapper is sending us a grand message. What is the message? Firstly fishermen will love it, genuine red snapper not so much! Red snapper season for 2018 has been finally announced! Here are the dates: Friday Saturday and Sunday …..August 10, 11, and 12, 2018 and August 17, 18, and 19, 2018…call 912 897 4921 to reserve your date…there are only a few days left

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Bobbi Lynn Johns of Savannah caught this nice flounder! What did my father call this fish? Doormat! And it qualifies!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Bobbi Lynn Johns of Savannah caught this red fish. Take a good look and tell me what you do not see! This is a red fish with not spots! What does this mean? Well, according to my father this would be a fish that has never met up with a serious predator! When a red fish does and escapes it develops a spot near the tale area. Apparently, this red fish has been living a privileged predator free life!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Beverly O’Hearn and her son Stephen Savannah, Georgia had a catching blast! They got the upfront catching chance to catch a little of everything that the inshore bite has to offer during these hot water times! What did they catch? Whiting, red fish, spotted sea trout, flounder, black drum, bonnet head sharks, and then there were those darn fetish fish! What’s a fetish fish? This is a small fish that eats at your prize shrimp one part at a time meaning legs, fins, eyes, and I think you get the picture. I know the poor shrimp does!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Beverly O’Hearn and her son Stephen Savannah, Georgia had a catching blast! Captain Garrett is holding up Beverly’s just caught soon to be released red fish!

Big bite in flight! Stephen O’Hearn Savannah, Georgia did not take a bite of his just caught spotted sea trout. However, while inshore fishing with this mother Beverly and Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters a shark did! As Stephen was reeling in his just hooked up trout and upon trying to lift it out of water a toothy monster also known as a shark took a bite. As you can see the shark didn’t leave much to be desired! What does this boil down too in the inshore fish catching world? There is always a bigger fish in the sound as well as in the sea!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Stephen O’Hearn caught this nice bonnet head shark. What kind of bait was Stephen using? Live shrimp! Is this shark still swimming? Yes, Stephen only caught, fought, and landed this fish, he was not playing keeps!

Now this is one of those pictures that make you want to say, “Great smiles!” Bevelry O’Hearn and her son Stephen Savannah, Georgia has quite an inshore fish catching day! Who showed them the way! Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters!

While fishing with Captain Alan Collins along with his first mate Derek Medsker of Miss Judy Charters Jack Corbett age 9 visiting from Livermore, California caught this nice red fish. What was he using for bait? Live and fresh dead shrimp! According to this report and this particular day, the fish like the fresh dead as good as they did the live ones!

John Carucci Houston Texas is holding a very nice 21.5 inch spotted sea trout! Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters took him to the right spot and John did the big time catching rest!

John Carucci Houston Texas and his son Manny Savannah, Georgia had a great mega spotted sea trout inshore catching day! Who showed them the way? Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Bradley Mendoza age 12 and his mother Lauren Phillips (both from Sharpsburg, Georgia) caught fought landed and kept some nice spotted sea trout!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Lauren Phillips and her son Bradley Mendoza age 12 (both from Sharpsburg, Georgia) had quite a spotted sea trout catching day!

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy

