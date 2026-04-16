Captain Lands 500-Pound Swordfish, Feeds Entire Town

A Florida Keys charter captain reeled in a massive 480-pound swordfish after an exhausting five-hour battle at sea. The rare catch, made during a family fishing trip, is one of the largest seen in the area in years.

With no easy way to store such a giant fish, the crew iced it down on deck and later filleted it by hand. The catch produced more than 200 pounds of meat—far more than the group could use.

In the end, most of the fish was shared with locals, turning the once-in-a-lifetime catch into a community feast that fed dozens.