On January 31, 2025, Captain Nick LaBadie was fishing off Key West, Florida, when he landed an impressive 141-centimeter great barracuda using a fly rod. This catch could potentially secure the IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species. After an intense battle, Nick hooked the barracuda on a needlefish fly and successfully recorded its length on his official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing the fish. The record is currently pending review.