Captain Troy Perez’s Guatemalan Fly-Fishing Experience

By Cam Staff

Recently Captain Troy Perez and Deanna Jenkins went to Guatemala with dreams of catching sailfish – specifically a sailfish on fly. Troy has been in Costa Rica several times without having the reward of a sailfish on fly – this is why they planned the trip to Guatemala. The flight didn’t really take that long flying into the modern airport in Guatemala City and traveling south to Pacific Fins Resort in the city of Iztapa.

No place in the world offers more sailfish raises, bites and releases than Guatemala. Pacific Fins’ experienced fleet averages 15-20 bites a day. They cater to experienced and beginner fly anglers. “We were welcomed by a warm and friendly staff that met all of our needs.” On day one, within the first hour of fishing Deanna caught 2 sailfish on conventional tackle and then it was Troy’s turn. The two were impressed by the mates and captain’s ability to bring sailfish to the back of the transom. Capt. Troy was amazed at the expertise the crew had in setting up his chance to catch one on fly. After some learning curves, Capt. Troy landed one on the 5th fish he hooked, a dream come true! Deanna went on to catch 2 more that day and Capt. Troy also caught 2 more on conventional tackle. They also had a shot at a blue marlin on fly on day 1. Day 2 was exciting, they landed 6 sailfish, 1 large dorado and a yellow fin tuna. At one point, 3 sailfish were hooked up at the same time and the mate had to jump in and help. They also landed a double on this epic adventure. Offshore they encountered a large pod of several hundred spinner dolphins that entertained them with jumping and running around the boat. The yellow fin tuna was caught in this pod of bottle nose dolphin. The mates prepared tuna sashimi with fresh avocados and onions with soy sauce to eat right while out on the boat, what a treat. The mate also prepared grilled Mahi and tuna for us to enjoy while we fished. They also encountered large whales on each fishing trip. At the end of each day back at the lodge they were greeted by a wonderful staff that prepared meals and drinks by the pool. The variety of food was excellent and the mahi fingers were the best! The mahi sashimi was also delicious. Day 3 was a little rough on the seas, but Capt. Troy was able to land 2 more sailfish on fly. Deanna landed 3 more sailfish and they both were able to catch 2 more large dorado. The total for three days – 18 sailfish, they raised a lot more but when fly fishing they were limited to the number they could have landed. Other boats using conventional tackle were catching 20 plus sailfish a day. Pacific Fins has spearheaded the commission in Guatemala for the protection of sailfish in their great country. They are laying the groundwork for future generations to enjoy, protect and experience this big-game fishing destination.

Guatemala is a country bursting with biodiversity and an indigenous culture with a vibrant identity. It has volcanos, tropical forests, outstanding Mayan ruins and beautiful lakes and exotic wildlife. A beautiful and culturally rich country located in Central America. It has thousands of species of plants in 19 different ecosystems. It has 250 species of mammals, 600 bird species and 200 reptiles and amphibians. There are 30 volcanoes spread throughout the highlands. Although Troy and Deanna did not visit any tourist spots, there is lots to see. El Peten in northeast Guatemala represents the largest tropical rain forest in Central America, containing ruins from ancient Mayan civilizations. The Mayan ruins of Tikal, a sprawling complex of 3000 structures, is the crown jewel among El Peten’s 13,000 sq miles. The city of Antiqua is also a must see. With restored Spanish colonial architecture, manicured parks, international cuisine, and a horizon shaped by three volcanos it is one of the most stunning destinations in the world. Lake Atitlan is 50 square miles of deep, crystal blue water surrounded by three volcanos overlooked by 12 quaint villages, whose residents wear traditional dress that distinguishes each town from the next. It is said to be one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

If you ever dreamed of catching a 100-pound sailfish on fly, it is time to discover Guatemala sport fishing. With year-round abundant sailfish populations, you will have more opportunities for hookups than anywhere else in the world. Capt. Troy and Deanna made travel arrangements through Central American Fishing Vacations and Chris was extremely helping in planning their dream fishing trip.