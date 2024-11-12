Caroline May Evans’ Record Brook Trout

On July 11, 2024, Caroline May Evans hiked with her father to a high-altitude lake in Salmon, Idaho for a day of trout fishing. Using a nightcrawler, Caroline landed a 36-centimeter brook trout, earning her the IGFA All-Tackle Length Junior World Record for the species. After measuring the length on her official IGFA Measuring Device, she safely released the fish back into the lake.
