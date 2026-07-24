I caught this 24.2lb Mirror carp in Mill Lane Angling Lakes.

I had an incredible winter experience when I caught a stunning stocky 24.2lb mirror carp and it was all thanks to the advice of the bailiff when I asked him which peg was rarely fished he pointed me towards a hidden spot that would soon become my favourite. For 15 days spread over three weeks, I diligently worked that peg fishing 5 days a week. I carefully set up against some snags that I knew the fish would be hiding in and my patience was about to pay off big time! The excitement of waiting for a bite was exhilarating and every moment spent there made the catch more worthwhile. My bait of choice was sweetcorn and I used Ronnie rigs topped with pop-up fake corn. The combination really worked wonders and it felt amazing to have crafteda successful strategy. When that beautiful mirror carp finally took the bait, it was a moment of pure joy!