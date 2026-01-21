Catch a Florida Memory Turns 10: Celebrate a Decade on the Water

Catch a Florida Memory is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of honoring Florida’s saltwater anglers and their unforgettable catches. Since 2016, more than 45,000 catches have been submitted, helping anglers of all skill levels track achievements, try new species, support conservation, and share their fishing stories.

To celebrate the “Catch-a-versary,” the program is rolling out new challenges, updated achievements, expanded species lists, and enhanced prizes all year long. Highlights include the return of the Triple Threat Throwdown, the Secret Fish Challenge, a Veterans Challenge, Photo of the Year, and exclusive 10-year anniversary prizes like dry-fit shirts and mini tackle boxes.

Participation is free and open to anyone saltwater fishing in Florida. Whether it’s your first fish, a personal best, or a new species, every catch counts. Join the celebration and be part of the next decade of memories at CatchaFloridaMemory.com.